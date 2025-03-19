Reverberations of the Past: A Journey Through Time in Art

The Lalit Kala Akademi, Regional Centre Chennai, lit up on March 18, with the inauguration of a solo art exhibition titled 'Reverberations of the Past'. Open until March 23, it presents a rare collection inspired by India's prehistoric rock paintings.

Artist Ruchi Atreya, a PhD scholar with deep connections to rock art, showcases her research-driven work that blends ancient textures with modern interpretations. The event attracts artists, historians, and military officials, underscoring her unique background and artistic depth.

A highlight is the 'Nava Rasa' series, capturing nine basic human emotions through colors, linking ancient art and modern aesthetics. Enthusiasts are flocking to witness this fusion of history and contemporary art, marking a significant cultural moment in Chennai.

(With inputs from agencies.)