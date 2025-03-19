Left Menu

Maika Monroe Cast in Film Adaptation of Colleen Hoover's 'Reminders of Him'

Universal Pictures has tapped Maika Monroe for the lead role in the film version of Colleen Hoover's novel 'Reminders of Him'. The movie, directed by Vanessa Caswill, explores themes of motherhood and forgiveness. Production begins soon with Hoover co-writing the screenplay and collaborating as a producer.

Updated: 19-03-2025 12:54 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 12:54 IST
Maika Monroe (Photo/Instagram/@maikamonroe). Image Credit: ANI
Universal Pictures has secured Maika Monroe as the star for the film adaptation of Colleen Hoover's acclaimed novel 'Reminders of Him'. According to Deadline, Vanessa Caswill will be at the helm as director, with the production slated to commence shortly.

'Reminders of Him' delivers a poignant narrative centered on themes of motherhood, forgiveness, and love's healing potential. The screenplay, jointly penned by Hoover and Lauren Levine, stems from Hoover's bestselling work.

Hoover and Levine will also serve as producers, managing the project through Heartbones Entertainment. Monroe, riding the wave of her standout performance in the indie sensation 'Longlegs', is expected to bring her unique talent to this emotionally charged role.

Following her success in 'Longlegs', which shattered box-office records, Monroe has swiftly ascended to A-list status. Colleen Hoover, renowned for her numerous bestseller titles including 'It Ends with Us' and 'Verity', adds yet another milestone with 'Reminders of Him' selling over 6 million copies in the US alone. Christine Sun will supervise the production development for Universal Pictures.

Hoover's storytelling brilliance continues to resonate globally, setting high expectations for the upcoming film.

(With inputs from agencies.)

