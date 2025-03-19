Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good: A New Chapter in Love and Career

In a private ceremony, actors Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good have officially exchanged vows, entering their union after nearly two years of dating. This marks the first marriage for Majors, 35, and the second for Good, 43, who was previously married to DeVon Franklin. The couple's romance first sparked in October 2022 during the Ebony Power 100 Gala, with their engagement announced the following year, according to E! News.

Meagan Good has candidly spoken about the transformative nature of their relationship, telling People magazine that it taught her about unconditional love. Meanwhile, Majors has acknowledged the benefits of Good's unwavering support amid personal challenges, including a guilty verdict following a publicized arrest. "I'm surrounded by people who love and care about me," Majors expressed on Good Morning America in January 2024.

Professionally, Jonathan Majors has revealed his willingness to return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Kang the Conqueror, despite being dropped by Marvel following his misdemeanour conviction. Speaking to Deadline, Majors expressed openness to resuming his role if given the opportunity. Concurrently, Majors remains eager to continue in his role in 'Creed III', alongside co-star Michael B. Jordan, who has shown interest in collaborating again. As Marvel redirects its narrative towards Doctor Doom, Majors remains a pivotal figure in Hollywood, ready for new chapters both on and off-screen.

