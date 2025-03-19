Puducherry Assembly Praises Sunita Williams' Daring Space Odyssey

The Puducherry Assembly on Wednesday celebrated the remarkable achievements of NASA astronaut Sunita Williams, who has returned to Earth after an extensive nine-month space mission. Members of the Assembly praised her bravery and resilience during this challenging exploration.

Speaker R Selvam offered commendations within the House, highlighting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's acknowledgment of Williams' courage. He noted the safe return of Williams and her fellow astronauts as a testament to their extraordinary dedication and skill.

During the zero hour, Independent legislator V P Ramalingam and Parliamentary Secretary A John Kumar also expressed admiration for Williams' undaunted spirit, as she, along with NASA's Nick Hague and Butch Wilmore and Roscosmos' Aleksandr Gorbunov, successfully returned via SpaceX's Dragon craft, landing in waters near Tallahassee, Florida.

(With inputs from agencies.)