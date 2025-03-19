Lifetime Ban on Stage Dancers Sparks Controversy in Punjab

The Punjab government has instituted a lifetime ban on three stage dancers-actresses—Khushbu Khan, Nida Chaudhry, and Afrin Khan—over allegations of promoting 'vulgarity' in their performances. The decision, announced by Punjab's Information and Culture Minister Azma Bokhari, comes amid a broader crackdown aimed at curbing obscenity in local theatres.

According to Bokhari, all theatres have been ordered to adhere to stricter rules or face license revocation. The dancers have expressed discontent, claiming their banishment is unjust and labeling it as part of a so-called 'anti-obscenity drive'. They argue they are being penalized simply for performing their art.

Since Maryam Nawaz has taken charge as the first woman chief minister of Punjab, a stringent campaign against commercial theatre obscenity has been underway. Bokhari emphasized that theatres should produce family-oriented productions, reflecting social themes to inspire the public. Recently, amendments were made to the Dramatic Performances Act 1876 to support this initiative.

(With inputs from agencies.)