Left Menu

Lifetime Ban on Stage Dancers Sparks Controversy in Punjab

The Punjab government in Pakistan has imposed a lifetime ban on three stage dancers, accusing them of promoting 'vulgarity' and 'indecency'. This move, part of an anti-obscenity drive, has stirred debate about artistic freedom and censorship. The government insists on family-friendly content in theatres.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lahore | Updated: 19-03-2025 16:45 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 16:45 IST
Lifetime Ban on Stage Dancers Sparks Controversy in Punjab
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The Punjab government has instituted a lifetime ban on three stage dancers-actresses—Khushbu Khan, Nida Chaudhry, and Afrin Khan—over allegations of promoting 'vulgarity' in their performances. The decision, announced by Punjab's Information and Culture Minister Azma Bokhari, comes amid a broader crackdown aimed at curbing obscenity in local theatres.

According to Bokhari, all theatres have been ordered to adhere to stricter rules or face license revocation. The dancers have expressed discontent, claiming their banishment is unjust and labeling it as part of a so-called 'anti-obscenity drive'. They argue they are being penalized simply for performing their art.

Since Maryam Nawaz has taken charge as the first woman chief minister of Punjab, a stringent campaign against commercial theatre obscenity has been underway. Bokhari emphasized that theatres should produce family-oriented productions, reflecting social themes to inspire the public. Recently, amendments were made to the Dramatic Performances Act 1876 to support this initiative.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

 Global
3
Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

 Global
4
Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Digital Summit: World Bank unites leaders to bridge digital divide for inclusive future

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025