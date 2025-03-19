Left Menu

CIMA Art Mela: A Celebration of Contemporary Indian Art

The Centre of International Modern Art (CIMA) returns with CIMA Art Mela at India Habitat Centre from March 23-29, featuring over 65 contemporary and modern Indian artists. The exhibition offers a diverse selection of paintings, graphics, and photography, aiming to make art accessible at affordable prices.

The Centre of International Modern Art (CIMA) is poised to revitalize the art scene with its CIMA Art Mela, starting March 23 at the India Habitat Centre. The event will showcase an impressive array of works from over 65 contemporary and modern artists from India, including renowned figures such as Jayasri Burman and Jogen Chowdhury.

This year's Art Mela promises art enthusiasts a chance to enjoy and purchase high-quality original artworks at unprecedented prices. 'We are thrilled to bring back CIMA ART MELA,' stated Rakhi Sarkar, director of CIMA Gallery. The mela is set to feature captivating collections from both established artists and emerging award winners.

Running for 15 years, the CIMA Art Mela has a legacy of making top-tier art accessible to the public. With prices ranging from Rs 5,000 to Rs 4,95,000, this year's exhibition will close on March 29, marking another milestone in art education and inspiration.

