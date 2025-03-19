Rally Drivers Protest FIA's Swearing Ban in Kenya Safari

In a bold move, World Rally Championship drivers have chosen a unique form of protest against the FIA's swearing ban: silence or native language responses during interviews. This decision coincides with the Kenya Safari Rally.

The World Rally Drivers Alliance (WoRDA) asserts that the fines levied for using foul language are disproportionate. They expressed their discontent after Hyundai's Adrien Fourmaux received a hefty fine following an incident during Rally Sweden.

WoRDA has appealed to FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem, seeking amendments that strike a balance between maintaining decorum and allowing drivers the freedom to express emotions without fear of penalization.

(With inputs from agencies.)