Rally Drivers Protest FIA's Swearing Ban in Kenya Safari

World Rally Championship drivers, under WoRDA, plan to stay silent or speak in their native languages during Kenya Safari Rally interviews to protest FIA's swearing ban. They consider the fines excessive and call for rule amendments that balance expression freedom and conduct codes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-03-2025 17:34 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 17:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a bold move, World Rally Championship drivers have chosen a unique form of protest against the FIA's swearing ban: silence or native language responses during interviews. This decision coincides with the Kenya Safari Rally.

The World Rally Drivers Alliance (WoRDA) asserts that the fines levied for using foul language are disproportionate. They expressed their discontent after Hyundai's Adrien Fourmaux received a hefty fine following an incident during Rally Sweden.

WoRDA has appealed to FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem, seeking amendments that strike a balance between maintaining decorum and allowing drivers the freedom to express emotions without fear of penalization.

