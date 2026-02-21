Asma Khan Redefines Global Cuisine with a Seasoned Perspective

Asma Khan, the Indian-born British restaurateur, has been a transformative presence in global gastronomy since launching the all-female kitchen at Darjeeling Express in 2017. She continues to challenge culinary norms, prioritizing seasonal and locally sourced ingredients while opposing unsustainable food fads.

Her dedication to culinary authenticity and environmental stewardship has earned her recognition from prestigious institutions including the Michelin Guide and the Gourmand World Cookbook Awards. In her role as a UN World Food Programme chef advocate, Khan raises awareness about global hunger crises, emphasizing the ecological and ethical implications of food practices.

Khan's insights into India's diverse culinary landscape and her advocacy for food justice stand as a call for conscious consumption. She highlights the significance of understanding the origins and seasons of our food choices, urging a return to simplicity and sustainability in an ever-globalizing world.

