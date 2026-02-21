Left Menu

Asma Khan Redefines Global Cuisine with a Seasoned Perspective

Asma Khan, a pioneering Indian-born British restaurateur, revolutionized the culinary world by launching an all-female kitchen at Darjeeling Express. She champions seasonal and locally sourced produce, advocating against culinary fads. Her work, acclaimed by the gastronomic community, underlines the interplay of food, culture, and environmental responsibility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-02-2026 16:35 IST | Created: 21-02-2026 16:35 IST
Asma Khan Redefines Global Cuisine with a Seasoned Perspective

Asma Khan, the Indian-born British restaurateur, has been a transformative presence in global gastronomy since launching the all-female kitchen at Darjeeling Express in 2017. She continues to challenge culinary norms, prioritizing seasonal and locally sourced ingredients while opposing unsustainable food fads.

Her dedication to culinary authenticity and environmental stewardship has earned her recognition from prestigious institutions including the Michelin Guide and the Gourmand World Cookbook Awards. In her role as a UN World Food Programme chef advocate, Khan raises awareness about global hunger crises, emphasizing the ecological and ethical implications of food practices.

Khan's insights into India's diverse culinary landscape and her advocacy for food justice stand as a call for conscious consumption. She highlights the significance of understanding the origins and seasons of our food choices, urging a return to simplicity and sustainability in an ever-globalizing world.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rahm's Ryder Cup Future in Jeopardy Amidst LIV Golf Controversy

Rahm's Ryder Cup Future in Jeopardy Amidst LIV Golf Controversy

 Global
2
Revving Up: Adani Group's Bid to Bring Formula 1 Back to India

Revving Up: Adani Group's Bid to Bring Formula 1 Back to India

 India
3
Global Unity on AI: A New Dawn for Responsible Innovation

Global Unity on AI: A New Dawn for Responsible Innovation

 India
4
Uttar Pradesh Gears Up for PM Modi's Inaugural Ride on Namo Bharat and Meerut Metro

Uttar Pradesh Gears Up for PM Modi's Inaugural Ride on Namo Bharat and Meeru...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026