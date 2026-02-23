UK Fines 8579 LLC in Online Safety Crackdown

The British media regulator Ofcom has imposed a hefty fine of 1.35 million pounds on the pornography company 8579 LLC for not having robust age checks in place. This is the latest enforcement in Ofcom's new online safety regime.

In addition to the significant penalty, Ofcom has levied an extra fine of 50,000 pounds against 8579 LLC for not complying with an information request submitted by the regulator. The company now faces serious financial repercussions.

These actions underscore Ofcom's commitment to enhancing online safety through stringent measures, as the new regulatory framework continues to hold companies accountable for failing to safeguard users, especially minors, on digital platforms.