Tragedy Strikes During Indore's Rangpanchmi Procession

A man was crushed to death during the 'Ger' procession at Indore's Rangpanchmi festival. The incident led Chief Minister Mohan Yadav to cancel his participation. Authorities are working to identify the victim, and CM Yadav announced financial assistance for the victim's family while urging safety during festivities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 19-03-2025 20:21 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 20:21 IST
A tragic incident occurred during the 'Ger' procession at the Rangpanchmi festival in Indore, resulting in the death of a man who was crushed under the wheels of a tractor-tanker. The victim, yet to be identified, fell from the vehicle amidst the massive crowd participating in the traditional celebration.

Indore Collector Ashish Singh confirmed the incident and stated that the authorities are making efforts to establish the identity of the deceased, who had no identification on him. The procession, which attracted a crowd of 5-7 lakh people, was otherwise conducted without issues.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav expressed his condolences and, in light of the tragedy, refrained from participating in the festivities. He announced a Rs 4 lakh aid to the victim's family and urged the public to exercise caution during such events.

(With inputs from agencies.)

