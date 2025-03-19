Tragedy Strikes During Indore's Rangpanchmi Procession

A tragic incident occurred during the 'Ger' procession at the Rangpanchmi festival in Indore, resulting in the death of a man who was crushed under the wheels of a tractor-tanker. The victim, yet to be identified, fell from the vehicle amidst the massive crowd participating in the traditional celebration.

Indore Collector Ashish Singh confirmed the incident and stated that the authorities are making efforts to establish the identity of the deceased, who had no identification on him. The procession, which attracted a crowd of 5-7 lakh people, was otherwise conducted without issues.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav expressed his condolences and, in light of the tragedy, refrained from participating in the festivities. He announced a Rs 4 lakh aid to the victim's family and urged the public to exercise caution during such events.

