Nawaz Modi Singhania Steps Down: A Shift in Raymond Ltd's Leadership

Nawaz Modi Singhania, estranged wife of Raymond Ltd CMD Gautam Singhania, has resigned from the company's board. Her departure, effective immediately due to personal reasons, marks another chapter in the company's evolution. Gautam Singhania expressed gratitude for her service, emphasizing the company's commitment to robust governance.

Nawaz Modi Singhania, the estranged wife of Raymond Ltd Chairman and Managing Director Gautam Singhania, has resigned from her position on the company's board of directors, the company announced on Wednesday.

The resignation of Nawaz Modi Singhania takes effect immediately, according to Raymond Ltd's official statement. Gautam Singhania, the company CMD, expressed appreciation for her contributions as a board member over the years. He reiterated the company's commitment to maintaining high governance standards while adapting to industry changes.

In her resignation letter, shared on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), Nawaz Modi Singhania cited personal reasons for her decision to step down. She expressed gratitude to the Board of Directors for their support during her tenure. The announcement follows the couple's separation in 2023 after a 32-year relationship, in which they raised two children.

