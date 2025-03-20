Ubisoft's Gamble on 'Assassin's Creed Shadows' and Other Entertainment Highlights

Ubisoft is at a pivotal juncture with 'Assassin's Creed Shadows,' aiming to recover from its recent financial strains. The French gaming giant is counting on this release to counterbalance a series of unsuccessful titles, like 'Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora' and 'Star Wars Outlaws,' which have cast doubt on its creative direction and led to falling revenues and stock prices.

In a turn of events, Miami Beach Mayor Steven Meiner rescinded his threat to evict an art house cinema for showing 'No Other Land.' The decision followed backlash from free speech advocates who argued the eviction would infringe on artistic expression rights.

The music world celebrates as Queen, Herbie Hancock, and Barbara Hannigan receive the revered Polar Music Prize. Meanwhile, global music revenues continue to climb, driven by the boom in subscription streaming, which rose 4.8% to reach $29.6 billion in 2024. However, concerns about AI-driven copyright challenges persist, prompting calls for protective legislation.

