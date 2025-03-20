Left Menu

Star-Studded Lineup on SNL's 50th Season Finale

Mikey Madison, Jack Black, and Jon Hamm will host 'Saturday Night Live,' marking the show's 50th season finale. Each host brings unique flair with notable musical guests Morgan Wallen, Elton John, Brandi Carlile, and Lizzo scheduled to perform. 'SNL' has enjoyed record viewership this season.

In the grand finale of its 50th season, 'Saturday Night Live' is set to feature Mikey Madison, Jack Black, and Jon Hamm as hosts. Each episode will be enriched with performances from celebrated musical guests.

Mikey Madison, fresh off her Oscar victory for 'Anora,' will make her debut as an 'SNL' host on March 29, along with musical guest Morgan Wallen. Jack Black will step up on April 5, concurrent with the release of his new film, featuring a musical appearance by Elton John and Brandi Carlile.

Jon Hamm rounds out the host lineup on April 12, when he'll be joined by Lizzo, as she promotes her upcoming album. 'SNL's 50th anniversary has drawn record viewers, with nearly 15 million tuning in, making it NBC's most-watched prime-time entertainment in years.

