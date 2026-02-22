Left Menu

The Great Milk Debate: Indigenous Cow Versus Buffalo in Rajasthan

Rajasthan's Education Minister Madan Dilawar claims that milk from indigenous cows enhances children's intelligence and activity, contrasting with buffalo milk, which allegedly causes sluggishness. He supports traditional cow grazing by appointing paid village cowherds and uses various examples to substantiate his assertions on the benefits of cow milk.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kota | Updated: 22-02-2026 19:58 IST | Created: 22-02-2026 19:58 IST
In a recent address, Rajasthan's Education Minister Madan Dilawar advocated for the nutritional superiority of indigenous cow milk over buffalo milk, suggesting that it results in more active and scholarly children. Speaking at a cow conservation event in Ramganj Mandi, he highlighted a revived tradition with village cowherds.

The initiative appoints one cowherd per 70 cows, with the number increasing if the count exceeds this. Cowherds earn Rs 10,000 monthly from village donors. Dilawar illustrated his claims with examples, noting cow calves' vitality contrasted with lethargic responses in buffalo calves.

Dilawar also compared the cultural importance assigned to cow and buffalo calves, stating cow milk leads to progression. The event was graced by spiritual figure Ramdayal Maharaj from the Ramsnehi sect.

(With inputs from agencies.)

