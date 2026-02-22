The Great Milk Debate: Indigenous Cow Versus Buffalo in Rajasthan

In a recent address, Rajasthan's Education Minister Madan Dilawar advocated for the nutritional superiority of indigenous cow milk over buffalo milk, suggesting that it results in more active and scholarly children. Speaking at a cow conservation event in Ramganj Mandi, he highlighted a revived tradition with village cowherds.

The initiative appoints one cowherd per 70 cows, with the number increasing if the count exceeds this. Cowherds earn Rs 10,000 monthly from village donors. Dilawar illustrated his claims with examples, noting cow calves' vitality contrasted with lethargic responses in buffalo calves.

Dilawar also compared the cultural importance assigned to cow and buffalo calves, stating cow milk leads to progression. The event was graced by spiritual figure Ramdayal Maharaj from the Ramsnehi sect.

(With inputs from agencies.)