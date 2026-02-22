Gang Rivalry Erupts in Gruesome Nalasopara Murder

A 31-year-old man, identified as Shubham Mishra, fell victim to a brutal gang-related murder in Maharashtra's Palghar district on a bustling road, police reported on Sunday.

The horrific incident occurred when Mishra, traveling in an autorickshaw, was intercepted by men from a rival gang under the guise of purchasing cigarettes. CCTV footage shared on social media captured the chilling scene as the gang dragged him out, stabbing and brutally stoning him.

One arrest has been made, with a manhunt for additional suspects underway. Tensions have escalated due to this public attack, prompting authorities to bolster security measures in Nalasopara, where the violent confrontation originated from a bar-related dispute.

