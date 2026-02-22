Left Menu

Greenland Rejects U.S. Hospital Ship Proposal

Greenland's Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen declined U.S. President Donald Trump's proposal to send a hospital ship to Greenland, which Trump discussed with Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry and his envoy to Greenland.

  • Country:
  • Denmark

In a recent development, Greenland's Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen has firmly rejected an offer from U.S. President Donald Trump. The U.S. President had proposed sending a hospital ship to the autonomous Danish territory as part of a healthcare initiative.

The proposal surfaced on Saturday, when Trump stated he was collaborating with Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry, who serves as the president's special envoy to Greenland, to arrange for the hospital ship's deployment. However, the Greenlandic leadership responded with a decisive 'no thanks'.

This move underscores the cautious approach Greenland is taking in its diplomatic interactions with the U.S., particularly regarding direct aid and intervention proposals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

