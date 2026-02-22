Left Menu

Unyielding Racism: Premier League Players Face Online Abuse

Chelsea's Wesley Fofana and Burnley's Hannibal Mejbri were subjected to racist abuse online after their teams' match. Both players shared images of the abusive messages on social media. Chelsea and Burnley condemned the behavior, affirming support for their players and pledging action alongside authorities to address the issue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 22-02-2026 19:59 IST | Created: 22-02-2026 19:59 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Racism reared its ugly head once again as Chelsea defender Wesley Fofana and Burnley midfielder Hannibal Mejbri experienced online abuse following their Premier League draws. Both players, taking to Instagram, revealed the racist vitriol directed at them post-match at Stamford Bridge.

This incident joins a series of recent racial abuse claims, including one involving Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior in a Champions League clash. Fofana, who incurred a red card during the match, expressed frustration over persistent racism, stating: 'It's 2026, still the same, nothing changes.'

Chelsea and Burnley have unequivocally condemned the abuse, committing to cooperate with authorities in identifying the culprits and taking decisive action.

