Unyielding Racism: Premier League Players Face Online Abuse
Chelsea's Wesley Fofana and Burnley's Hannibal Mejbri were subjected to racist abuse online after their teams' match. Both players shared images of the abusive messages on social media. Chelsea and Burnley condemned the behavior, affirming support for their players and pledging action alongside authorities to address the issue.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Racism reared its ugly head once again as Chelsea defender Wesley Fofana and Burnley midfielder Hannibal Mejbri experienced online abuse following their Premier League draws. Both players, taking to Instagram, revealed the racist vitriol directed at them post-match at Stamford Bridge.
This incident joins a series of recent racial abuse claims, including one involving Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior in a Champions League clash. Fofana, who incurred a red card during the match, expressed frustration over persistent racism, stating: 'It's 2026, still the same, nothing changes.'
Chelsea and Burnley have unequivocally condemned the abuse, committing to cooperate with authorities in identifying the culprits and taking decisive action.
- READ MORE ON:
- racism
- PDO League
- online abuse
- Wesley Fofana
- Hannibal Mejbri
- football
- Chelsea
- Burnley
- UEFA
ALSO READ
Goa Football Association Cracks Down on Match-Fixing Scandal
Youthful Showdown: India's U17 Football Team Prepares for Myanmar Matches
Turkish Football Scandal: Match-Fixing and Illegal Betting Investigations Expand
Argentine Football Scandal: Legal Trouble for AFA President
Kickstarting Grassroots Football: AIFF Partners with Ryan Group