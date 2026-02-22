Unyielding Racism: Premier League Players Face Online Abuse

Racism reared its ugly head once again as Chelsea defender Wesley Fofana and Burnley midfielder Hannibal Mejbri experienced online abuse following their Premier League draws. Both players, taking to Instagram, revealed the racist vitriol directed at them post-match at Stamford Bridge.

This incident joins a series of recent racial abuse claims, including one involving Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior in a Champions League clash. Fofana, who incurred a red card during the match, expressed frustration over persistent racism, stating: 'It's 2026, still the same, nothing changes.'

Chelsea and Burnley have unequivocally condemned the abuse, committing to cooperate with authorities in identifying the culprits and taking decisive action.