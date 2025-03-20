Pakhala: The Heart of Odia Culture Celebrated on 'Pakhala Divas'

In a cultural celebration that brings a sense of pride and nostalgia to the state, Odisha's officials and citizens marked 'Pakhala Divas'. On this day, the beloved traditional Odia dish, Pakhala, is celebrated for its historical significance and culinary appeal.

Pakhala, which originates from the Jagannath Temple in Puri, involves fermenting leftover rice, a method applauded by researcher Bhaskar Mishra for its summer coolant properties and digestion benefits. Variants like 'Basi', 'Dahi', and 'Sugandhi' Pakhala showcase the dish's versatility and connect deeply with Odia tradition.

With endorsements from Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik, Pakhala has transitioned from a humble staple to a luxurious offering in high-end restaurants, maintaining its status as a cultural cornerstone in Odisha.

