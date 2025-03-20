Iconic Art Celebrations and Cosmic Discoveries

This week, Reuters journalists have provided an array of engaging features spanning global events and cultural milestones. The European Space Agency has released initial data from the Euclid telescope, pioneering efforts to map the cosmic structure and comprehend dark energy and matter. Meanwhile, art aficionados celebrate the 40th anniversary of London's Original Print Fair, showcasing masterpieces from classical to contemporary artists.

In a historical revival, England witnesses the Canadian Pacific steam train back on the tracks, once again connecting history enthusiasts with the wartime rail experience. Additionally, IntuiCell, a Swedish AI startup, introduces Luna, an innovative robot dog mimicking human adaptability through its digital nervous system.

Elsewhere, China's Hohhot city initiates free milk and childcare subsidies to encourage population growth, while a British man faces consequences for the theft of a golden toilet exhibited at Winston Churchill's birthplace. Emerging details in the global sports realm predict a staggering rise in women's elite sports revenues by 2025, and actor Sadie Sink finds harmony in her latest singing role.

