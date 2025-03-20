India's Rise in the World Happiness Report 2025: A Closer Look

India has climbed to the 118th spot in the World Happiness Report 2025, up from 126th last year, but still trails behind neighbors such as Nepal and Pakistan. The report coincides with the International Day of Happiness on March 20.

Notably, Finland retains its top position as the happiest country, followed by other Nordic nations like Denmark, Iceland, and Sweden in the top four. Compiled by the Wellbeing Research Centre at the University of Oxford with Gallup, the report assesses life evaluations from 2022-2024, highlighting caring, sharing, and societal acts of benevolence as key to happiness.

While India fares well in volunteering ranked 10th, it still grapples with challenges in other areas. Bhutan's initial push for happiness as part of development led to the UN General Assembly recognizing March 20 for this discourse. Insights also reveal how social interactions, particularly meal sharing, are vital for well-being, a concern prominent in the United States as well.

(With inputs from agencies.)