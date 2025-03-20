Left Menu

Legacy of Harmony: Remembering Bismillah Khan's Musical Journey

Bismillah Khan, the legendary shehnai maestro, played a key role in popularizing the instrument globally. A symbol of India's syncretic culture, he was admired for his devotion to music and spirit of unity. Khan received numerous accolades and left an indelible mark on Indian classical music.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Varanasi | Updated: 20-03-2025 18:38 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 18:38 IST
The decaying walls of Naubat Khana in Varanasi whisper tales of an era when a young Bismillah Khan would enthrall the skies with his shehnai melodies, playing from dawn till dusk. His legacy still resides in these hollow spaces, holding stories of a once-renowned exponent of Indian music.

On his 109th birth anniversary, the town of Varanasi stirred with memories of Khan, an icon in Indian classical music who celebrated India's independence with his rendition of Raag Kafi, followed by Jawaharlal Nehru's historic speech. Khan's life and music symbolize the Ganga-Jamuni tehzeeb, marking unity amid diversity.

Aided by his grandchildren who carry forward his musical legacy, Khan's influence persists years after his passing in 2006. His testament to music as a universal language echoes in the ancient city, cherished by generations who recall his contributions to harmony through music.

(With inputs from agencies.)

