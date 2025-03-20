Legacy of Harmony: Remembering Bismillah Khan's Musical Journey

The decaying walls of Naubat Khana in Varanasi whisper tales of an era when a young Bismillah Khan would enthrall the skies with his shehnai melodies, playing from dawn till dusk. His legacy still resides in these hollow spaces, holding stories of a once-renowned exponent of Indian music.

On his 109th birth anniversary, the town of Varanasi stirred with memories of Khan, an icon in Indian classical music who celebrated India's independence with his rendition of Raag Kafi, followed by Jawaharlal Nehru's historic speech. Khan's life and music symbolize the Ganga-Jamuni tehzeeb, marking unity amid diversity.

Aided by his grandchildren who carry forward his musical legacy, Khan's influence persists years after his passing in 2006. His testament to music as a universal language echoes in the ancient city, cherished by generations who recall his contributions to harmony through music.

