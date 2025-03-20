Left Menu

Amaal Mallik Opens Up: A Family Rift and a Personal Journey

Renowned music composer-singer Amaal Mallik recently disclosed his battle with clinical depression, citing family issues as a primary cause. In an emotional Instagram post, he expressed the strain between him and his brother Armaan Mallik, attributing parental actions as the catalyst. Despite the turmoil, Amaal remains committed to healing.

Amaal Mallik
  • Country:
  • India

In a heartfelt revelation, celebrated music composer and singer Amaal Mallik announced on Thursday that he is battling clinical depression. The acclaimed artist shared via Instagram that his self-worth has been impacted negatively by actions of family members, including his parents, Daboo Malik and Jyoti Malik, and their role in distancing him from his brother Armaan.

Amaal opened up about the dire emotional and financial toll these familial tensions have taken on him. While he acknowledged his personal accountability, he expressed that the ongoing actions of his 'near and dear ones' have deeply affected his mental health and peace of mind. He emphasized the need to sever personal ties and interact with his family professionally moving forward.

The accomplished musician, known for his work on hit films such as 'Jai Ho', 'Kapoor & Sons', and 'M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story', asks his fans and the media to respect his family's privacy during this vulnerable period, maintaining that despite the challenges, his bond with Armaan remains unbroken.

(With inputs from agencies.)

