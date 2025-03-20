Cate Blanchett Advocates for Private Awards Shows

Oscar-winning actress Cate Blanchett has sparked a debate on the future of awards shows, suggesting they should retreat from being televised events. In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Blanchett expressed a desire to return to a more private era, away from social media's scrutiny.

The actress, with two Academy Awards to her name, reflected on how the modern iteration of awards shows diverges from the past. 'There are so few spaces where you can be private now,' she explained, reminiscing about unscripted moments at events like Sydney's Mardi Gras in the late 1980s.

Addressing the influence of social media platforms like TikTok on celebrity culture, Blanchett criticized phenomena such as lip readers analyzing celebrity conversations at award shows. She advocates for a return to private, non-televised awards where attendees celebrate without public-facing expectations, though recognizes the unlikely revival of non-broadcasted ceremonies given their widespread appeal and history.

