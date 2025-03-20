AR Murugadoss Eyes Collaboration with Shah Rukh Khan

Renowned filmmaker AR Murugadoss has revealed his aspirations to team up with Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan. In an interview with ANI, Murugadoss, who has previously worked alongside Aamir Khan in the blockbuster 'Ghajini' and is currently collaborating with Salman Khan on 'Sikandar', expressed his eagerness to complete his cinematic journey with the three Khans.

Speaking of his future plans, Murugadoss said, "After my current project, I intend to finish a Tamil film. Subsequently, I will explore the possibility of collaborating with Shah Rukh Khan. It is indeed on my bucket list. I want to work with him." The director has an impressive portfolio, having worked with prominent stars like Rajinikanth, Vijay, and Chiranjeevi, emphasizing that working with big names comes with both increased visibility and heightened pressure.

Murugadoss elaborated on the dynamics of collaborating with major stars, noting that the challenges include managing fan expectations and crafting mass appeal elements. He has a history of delivering hits like 'Ghajini' and 'Kaththi', raising expectations for Salman Khan's 'Sikandar', which is set for a March 30, 2025 release under the production of Sajid Nadiadwala and also stars Rashmika Mandanna.

(With inputs from agencies.)