Celebrity Scandal: Film Icons and Influencers in Betting Promotion Controversy

A legal case has been filed against six film actors and 19 social media influencers for allegedly promoting betting apps. The case, under police investigation, involves celebrities like Rana Daggubati and Prakash Raj. The controversy highlights the legal and ethical implications of endorsing betting platforms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 20-03-2025 21:13 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 21:13 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a recent turn of events, a legal case has been filed against six prominent film actors and 19 social media influencers, including notable names like Rana Daggubati, Prakash Raj, and Vijay Deverakonda. They are accused of promoting betting apps, a move that potentially violates the Telangana Gaming Act of 2017, which prohibits online betting.

The complainant, a businessman, has accused them of actively endorsing illegal betting platforms on social media, accepting hefty commissions in return. While Prakash Raj has acknowledged past involvement with a gaming app, he has since distanced himself from such endorsements, as has Rana Daggubati, whose legal team insists his actions were legally compliant.

As the police proceed with the investigation, and summons are expected soon, the Telugu film industry grapples with the impact of the scandal. In response, the Movie Artistes Association plans to educate its members on responsible advertising habits to prevent future controversies.

AI bias and ethics: A holistic approach to human influence in ensuring fair and trustworthy systems

AI vs. energy theft: How machine learning is revolutionizing fraud detection

Application of AI in microservices: Smarter service decomposition and optimization

Are we oversharing with AI? The psychology behind consumer data disclosure

