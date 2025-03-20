Left Menu

Tom Cruise to Receive Prestigious BFI Fellowship in London

Renowned actor Tom Cruise will be honored with the British Film Institute Fellowship on May 12. This accolade celebrates his expansive career and significant contributions to the UK film industry. Cruise continues to support UK filmmaking, emphasizing the country's talent and scenic locales in his future projects.

Updated: 20-03-2025 21:33 IST
Tom Cruise (image source: BFI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Actor Tom Cruise, known for his diverse roles and enduring contributions to cinema, is set to receive the British Film Institute (BFI) Fellowship. The prestigious award will be presented during the BFI Chair's Dinner in London on May 12, acknowledging both his artistic achievements and dedication to the UK film scene.

The BFI Fellowship honors Cruise's impressive body of work, spanning from award-winning dramas to powerful action films. His influence on the UK film industry is profound, with numerous projects, including several Mission: Impossible films, filmed across iconic locations in the country.

In expressing gratitude, Cruise commended the UK's talent and scenery, pledging continued collaboration with the region. Before the fellowship ceremony, the BFI will host an exclusive event with Cruise, offering aspiring filmmakers an opportunity to engage with the industry. Cruise joins a distinguished list of past recipients, including cinematic legends like David Lean and Elizabeth Taylor.

(With inputs from agencies.)

