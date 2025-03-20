Left Menu

Kirsty Coventry Makes History as IOC's First Female President

Kirsty Coventry becomes the first woman and African to be elected as the International Olympic Committee President. She takes over leadership as cricket is set to return to the Olympics at the 2028 LA Games. ICC Chairman Jay Shah expressed eagerness to collaborate with Coventry on this historic inclusion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Costanavarino | Updated: 20-03-2025 22:52 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 22:52 IST
In a historic move, Kirsty Coventry has been elected as the president of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), becoming the first woman and African to hold the position. As the cricket community eagerly anticipates its return to the Olympics in 2028, ICC Chairman Jay Shah expressed his enthusiasm for working alongside Coventry.

Speaking from the 144th IOC Session in Costa Navarino, Greece, where the elections took place, Shah congratulated Coventry on her well-deserved victory. 'Congratulations and best wishes to newly-elected IOC President @KirstyCoventry,' Shah wrote, underscoring his readiness to cooperate with her team to integrate cricket into the upcoming Los Angeles Games.

Coventry's election marks a significant milestone in the IOC's history, as she overcame competitors like World Athletics chief Sebastian Coe in the election. Her leadership promises a progressive era for the committee as it heads towards the highly-anticipated LA Olympics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

