From Patiala to Punjabi Stardom: Parmish Verma's Journey

Parmish Verma, a familiar name in the world of Punjabi music and film, opens up about his humble beginnings in Patiala. Known for songs like "Gaal Ni Kadni," Verma shares the sacrifices he made to pursue his dreams.

Despite enjoying fame and success as a singer-rapper, with massive social media followings and luxury cars, Verma remains grounded. He recalls his childhood, when saving two Rs 10 coins was a strategic effort to indulge in a burger and cold drink.

His recent ventures include acting in the series "Kanneda," where he explores themes of immigration and cultural displacement. With a writer's room in his Mohali home, Verma is also focusing on creating impactful stories reflecting his cultural roots.

(With inputs from agencies.)