Left Menu

From Patiala to Punjabi Stardom: Parmish Verma's Journey

Punjabi singer-rapper Parmish Verma, famous for his chart-topping hits and luxury cars, reflects on his middle-class roots. Despite his success, Verma retains humility and a drive for consistency. His journey from a hotel management student to a renowned entertainer showcases his dedication to his artistic aspirations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-03-2025 12:47 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 12:47 IST
From Patiala to Punjabi Stardom: Parmish Verma's Journey
Parmish Verma
  • Country:
  • India

Parmish Verma, a familiar name in the world of Punjabi music and film, opens up about his humble beginnings in Patiala. Known for songs like "Gaal Ni Kadni," Verma shares the sacrifices he made to pursue his dreams.

Despite enjoying fame and success as a singer-rapper, with massive social media followings and luxury cars, Verma remains grounded. He recalls his childhood, when saving two Rs 10 coins was a strategic effort to indulge in a burger and cold drink.

His recent ventures include acting in the series "Kanneda," where he explores themes of immigration and cultural displacement. With a writer's room in his Mohali home, Verma is also focusing on creating impactful stories reflecting his cultural roots.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

 Singapore
2
Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

 Global
3
Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

 Nigeria
4
BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s Digital Leap: Citizen Data Shaping Public Services and Governance

Food, Climate, and Nutrition: Solutions for a Resilient and Inclusive Agrifood System

Ghana’s Digital Leap: Citizen Data Shaping Public Services and Governance

South Sudan’s Economy in Freefall: Poverty Surges Amid Oil and Inflation Crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025