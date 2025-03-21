Goa's Spiritual Embrace: Ram Nivas to Connect Devotees in Ayodhya

The Goa government has announced its acquisition of land in Ayodhya to establish 'Ram Nivas,' a facility intended for devotees. The state's Chief Minister, Pramod Sawant, shared the development, underscoring the initiative as an effort to deepen cultural and spiritual ties.

Sawant emphasized the project's significance, highlighting its role in bridging the spiritual landscapes of Parshuram Bhoomi in Goa and Ayodhya. He expressed enthusiasm about fostering devotion, encouraging cultural exchange, and promoting unity.

The Chief Minister also extended gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his visionary role in realizing the construction of a grand Shri Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. Additionally, he acknowledged the support from Uttar Pradesh authorities, particularly CM Yogi Adityanath, for facilitating this initiative.

