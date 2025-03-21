Left Menu

India Circus Unveils New Store in Lucknow's Heritage Heart

India Circus by Krsnaa Mehta, a Godrej Enterprises Brand, has expanded with a new store in Lucknow's historic Le Press building. Blending Indo-contemporary design with local culture, the store features home decor, dinnerware, and fashion products. It marks India Circus's 18th store in India, enhancing its retail reach.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 21-03-2025 14:38 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 14:38 IST
India Circus Unveils New Store in Lucknow's Heritage Heart
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India Circus by Krsnaa Mehta, under Godrej Enterprises, has launched its newest store in the culturally rich heart of Lucknow. Located in the renovated Le Press building, the store offers a unique blend of heritage and contemporary design.

The store, which is strategically positioned among other notable brands, aims to reshape the home decor and lifestyle market in Lucknow with its diverse offerings, including elegant home decor items, fine dinnerware, and contemporary fashion.

With its 18th store now open, India Circus continues to expand its presence in India, focused on enhancing offline retail with support from Godrej Enterprises and aiming to transform interiors with accessible luxury.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

 Singapore
2
Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

 Global
3
Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

 Nigeria
4
BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s Digital Leap: Citizen Data Shaping Public Services and Governance

Food, Climate, and Nutrition: Solutions for a Resilient and Inclusive Agrifood System

Ghana’s Digital Leap: Citizen Data Shaping Public Services and Governance

South Sudan’s Economy in Freefall: Poverty Surges Amid Oil and Inflation Crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025