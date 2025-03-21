India Circus Unveils New Store in Lucknow's Heritage Heart

India Circus by Krsnaa Mehta, under Godrej Enterprises, has launched its newest store in the culturally rich heart of Lucknow. Located in the renovated Le Press building, the store offers a unique blend of heritage and contemporary design.

The store, which is strategically positioned among other notable brands, aims to reshape the home decor and lifestyle market in Lucknow with its diverse offerings, including elegant home decor items, fine dinnerware, and contemporary fashion.

With its 18th store now open, India Circus continues to expand its presence in India, focused on enhancing offline retail with support from Godrej Enterprises and aiming to transform interiors with accessible luxury.

(With inputs from agencies.)