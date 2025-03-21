Left Menu

Strengthening Bonds: French Ambassador's Strategic Visit to Tamil Nadu

Ambassador Thierry Mathou of France visited Tamil Nadu to strengthen Indo-French cooperation in multiple sectors. Key discussions included ocean resilience, economic cooperation, and academic partnerships. The visit emphasized sustainable development, innovation, and cultural ties, highlighting over 150 French companies' operations around Chennai.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 21-03-2025 22:21 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 22:21 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move to fortify ties, Thierry Mathou, the French Ambassador to India, conducted a three-day visit to Tamil Nadu, focusing on enhancing cooperation in various sectors.

Mathou, accompanied by key diplomatic personnel, met with Chief Minister M K Stalin to discuss economic collaboration and academic partnerships. An invitation was extended for a summit on ocean resilience, emphasizing France's commitment to combat marine plastic pollution.

During his visit, Mathou explored investment opportunities and technology collaborations, meeting industry leaders and government ministers. The trip culminated with a focus on education and cultural ties, underscoring the importance of the French language and fostering mutual innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

