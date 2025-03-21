Strengthening Bonds: French Ambassador's Strategic Visit to Tamil Nadu

In a strategic move to fortify ties, Thierry Mathou, the French Ambassador to India, conducted a three-day visit to Tamil Nadu, focusing on enhancing cooperation in various sectors.

Mathou, accompanied by key diplomatic personnel, met with Chief Minister M K Stalin to discuss economic collaboration and academic partnerships. An invitation was extended for a summit on ocean resilience, emphasizing France's commitment to combat marine plastic pollution.

During his visit, Mathou explored investment opportunities and technology collaborations, meeting industry leaders and government ministers. The trip culminated with a focus on education and cultural ties, underscoring the importance of the French language and fostering mutual innovation.

