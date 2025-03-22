Left Menu

Empathy in Action: Feeding the Needy During Ramadan

During Ramadan, the Helping Handzzz Foundation, founded by Nadine Daoud, collects leftover food from Dearborn families and distributes it to the homeless in Detroit. This initiative highlights Islamic values of empathy and resourcefulness, as community members volunteer nightly to bring meals to those in need.

Ramadan Image Credit: Pixabay
The Helping Handzzz Foundation, created by Nadine Daoud, gathers volunteers each year during Ramadan to combat food waste and aid the homeless. The initiative, focused on empathy and community, collects uneaten meals from Dearborn families, many of whom are of Arab descent, and delivers them to homeless individuals in Detroit.

After nightly iftars, volunteers like Daoud Wehbi and Hussein Sareini collect untouched meals and gather at a local mosque to organize food distribution. They travel to various locations where people without homes are often found, offering meals, water, and treats to those in need.

This effort not only prevents food waste but also embodies the Ramadan spirit of self-discipline and empathy. Overseeing the operation are individuals like 27-year-old Wehbi, who emphasizes the importance of community and personal growth, aligning with the deeper meanings of the Islamic holy month.

(With inputs from agencies.)

