Governor Bhalla Boosts Agricultural Education with New Projects

Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla inaugurated new facilities at the College of Agriculture and the College of Food Technology. Projects included a girls' hostel, staff quarters, and a Tulsi-flavoured water unit. The governor encouraged Internally Displaced Persons to engage in food processing and entrepreneurship training for self-reliance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 22-03-2025 16:38 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 16:38 IST
Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla inaugurated a series of impactful projects aimed at boosting agricultural education and self-reliance among communities. The inauguration occurred at the College of Agriculture (COA), Iroisemba, where new structures such as a girls' hostel and a Type-IV staff quarter were introduced.

During his visit to the College of Food Technology, Lamphelpat, Governor Bhalla inspected cutting-edge facilities including the Biofloc Unit and a food processing pilot plant. A noteworthy addition was the startup of a Tulsi-flavoured water manufacturing unit, designed to innovate in the food technology sector.

Governor Bhalla also took a proactive step toward empowering Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) by distributing food processing equipment. He motivated them to leverage training programs offered by Central Agricultural University (CAU), Imphal, to enhance their skills in food processing and entrepreneurship, paving the way for greater self-sufficiency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

