Unveiling Bihar's Vivid Military Heritage: A Journey Through Time
A two-day seminar and exhibition at Danapur Cantonment near Patna spotlighted the military heritage of Bihar and Chhota Nagpur. The event, part of Bihar Diwas celebrations, highlighted historical military narratives from the Mauryan Empire to World War II, with sessions on geopolitics and military contributions.
- Country:
- India
The Danapur Cantonment near Patna hosted a seminar and exhibition highlighting the illustrious military heritage of Bihar and Chhota Nagpur on March 21-22, coinciding with the Bihar Diwas celebrations.
The event, themed on 'Military Heritage and Culture of Bihar and Chhota Nagpur', featured contributions from the Bihar Regiment Centre and the United Service Institution of India, under 'Project Udbhav'.
Notable figures like Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan and Major General Jai Singh Bainsala inaugurated the proceedings, emphasizing Bihar's contributions to strategic military thought and the historical significance of the region's military legacy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
EXCLUSIVE-US to levy fees on ships linked to China, push allies to do similar – draft executive order
'Stop swinging yout paper sword against delusional Hindi imposition': Annamalai crticises Stalin's imposition
Parimatch Presents: Exclusive Interview with Mystery Bowler Sunil Narine
EXCLUSIVE-US to levy fees on China-linked ships, push allies to do likewise, draft executive order says
Goods vehicle driver beaten up by civic volunteers in Bengal after refusing to pay bribe