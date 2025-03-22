Left Menu

Unveiling Bihar's Vivid Military Heritage: A Journey Through Time

A two-day seminar and exhibition at Danapur Cantonment near Patna spotlighted the military heritage of Bihar and Chhota Nagpur. The event, part of Bihar Diwas celebrations, highlighted historical military narratives from the Mauryan Empire to World War II, with sessions on geopolitics and military contributions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 22-03-2025 17:18 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 17:18 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Danapur Cantonment near Patna hosted a seminar and exhibition highlighting the illustrious military heritage of Bihar and Chhota Nagpur on March 21-22, coinciding with the Bihar Diwas celebrations.

The event, themed on 'Military Heritage and Culture of Bihar and Chhota Nagpur', featured contributions from the Bihar Regiment Centre and the United Service Institution of India, under 'Project Udbhav'.

Notable figures like Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan and Major General Jai Singh Bainsala inaugurated the proceedings, emphasizing Bihar's contributions to strategic military thought and the historical significance of the region's military legacy.

