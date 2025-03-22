Unveiling Bihar's Vivid Military Heritage: A Journey Through Time

The Danapur Cantonment near Patna hosted a seminar and exhibition highlighting the illustrious military heritage of Bihar and Chhota Nagpur on March 21-22, coinciding with the Bihar Diwas celebrations.

The event, themed on 'Military Heritage and Culture of Bihar and Chhota Nagpur', featured contributions from the Bihar Regiment Centre and the United Service Institution of India, under 'Project Udbhav'.

Notable figures like Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan and Major General Jai Singh Bainsala inaugurated the proceedings, emphasizing Bihar's contributions to strategic military thought and the historical significance of the region's military legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)