Posani Krishna Murali Granted Bail Amidst Political Turmoil
Tollywood actor and writer Posani Krishna Murali has been granted conditional bail. Arrested for making inappropriate remarks against political figures, he was released from Guntur jail. Known for his association with YSRCP, Murali must furnish a surety and report to the police station twice.
Tollywood actor and writer Posani Krishna Murali has been granted conditional bail following his arrest on February 26 for allegedly making inappropriate remarks against Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan.
Murali was released from Guntur jail as part of the CID case lodged against him in Mangalagiri. Guntur Range Prisons Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police Vara Prasad confirmed his release.
Guntur Jail Superintendent Venkat Reddy stated that Murali must provide a surety of Rs 2 lakh and is required to appear at the police station twice. Murali, associated with the YSRCP, formerly chaired the Andhra Pradesh Film, TV, and Theatre Development Corporation (APFTTDC) during the previous YSRCP administration.
(With inputs from agencies.)
