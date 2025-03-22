Left Menu

Regina Hall Joins Ferrell and Efron in Amazon MGM's Untitled Comedy

Regina Hall is set to star alongside Will Ferrell and Zac Efron in a new comedy film directed by Nicholas Stoller for Amazon MGM Studios. The project, previously known as Judgment Day, explores a young convict's escape and hostage drama in a courtroom. Hall's role details remain undisclosed.

Regina Hall (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

In a thrilling new collaboration, actress Regina Hall will star with comedic heavyweights Will Ferrell and Zac Efron in an upcoming Amazon MGM Studios film. Directed by Nicholas Stoller, this untitled comedy, which evolved from its former title, Judgment Day, promises a dynamic mix of humor and drama.

The narrative centers on Efron's character, a young ex-convict, who takes an unscripted TV courtroom hostage, suspecting that the judge, portrayed by Ferrell, has unjustly ruined his life. While Regina Hall's role remains under wraps, anticipation builds as further cast details are awaited. Prominent producers include Ferrell, Jessica Elbaum, and Alex Brown of Gloria Sanchez Productions alongside Stoller Global Solutions.

Regina Hall, who gained acclaim for her diverse roles in popular franchises and a historic New York Film Critics Circle award, continues to soar. Meanwhile, Nicholas Stoller brings his exemplary directorial prowess, known for hits like Bros and Neighbors, alongside his succeedingly popular Apple TV+ series, Platonic.

(With inputs from agencies.)

