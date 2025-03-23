Left Menu

K-pop Drama and Big Screen Returns: Entertainment News Highlights

The entertainment news features NewJeans' legal battle with their label in South Korea, Gerard Depardieu's upcoming trial over alleged sexual assaults, and key film releases like Tom Cruise's 'Mission: Impossible,' a new Superman movie, and 'Avatar' sequels, promising a robust box office future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-03-2025 02:27 IST | Created: 23-03-2025 02:27 IST
K-pop Drama and Big Screen Returns: Entertainment News Highlights
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A South Korean court has recently ruled to prevent members of the K-pop band NewJeans from pursuing solo projects, following a request from their label, ADOR, to maintain management control. This decision is a significant development in a prolonged dispute between the group and the agency, deeply engaging fans of the stars in the process.

Renowned French actor Gerard Depardieu is scheduled to appear in court on Monday to face charges over alleged sexual assaults on two women during a film set. These allegations add to a list of accusations that Depardieu has faced in recent years, despite his denial of any misconduct, marking the first instance he will stand trial.

As cinema continues its gradual recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, major film releases set for 2025, including Tom Cruise's potential final "Mission: Impossible," a new portrayal of Superman, and sequels to the successful "Avatar" franchise, are anticipated to revive box office numbers significantly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Legal Lifeline Cut: Migrant Children Face Court Alone

Legal Lifeline Cut: Migrant Children Face Court Alone

 United States
2
Australia Expands Housing Scheme Ahead of Election

Australia Expands Housing Scheme Ahead of Election

 Australia
3
E3 Nations Demand Immediate Ceasefire and Humanitarian Access in Gaza

E3 Nations Demand Immediate Ceasefire and Humanitarian Access in Gaza

 Global
4
US Bans Former Argentine President Fernández for Corruption

US Bans Former Argentine President Fernández for Corruption

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fear of being replaced? AI anxiety at work is wearing employees down

AI-powered wearables show promise in mental health monitoring

New machine learning model improves corn yield forecasts in drought-affected areas

AI can boost growth in BRICS but worsen poverty without strong governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025