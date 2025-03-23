K-pop Drama and Big Screen Returns: Entertainment News Highlights
The entertainment news features NewJeans' legal battle with their label in South Korea, Gerard Depardieu's upcoming trial over alleged sexual assaults, and key film releases like Tom Cruise's 'Mission: Impossible,' a new Superman movie, and 'Avatar' sequels, promising a robust box office future.
A South Korean court has recently ruled to prevent members of the K-pop band NewJeans from pursuing solo projects, following a request from their label, ADOR, to maintain management control. This decision is a significant development in a prolonged dispute between the group and the agency, deeply engaging fans of the stars in the process.
Renowned French actor Gerard Depardieu is scheduled to appear in court on Monday to face charges over alleged sexual assaults on two women during a film set. These allegations add to a list of accusations that Depardieu has faced in recent years, despite his denial of any misconduct, marking the first instance he will stand trial.
As cinema continues its gradual recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, major film releases set for 2025, including Tom Cruise's potential final "Mission: Impossible," a new portrayal of Superman, and sequels to the successful "Avatar" franchise, are anticipated to revive box office numbers significantly.
(With inputs from agencies.)
