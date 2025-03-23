Swiss Art Prescription: Innovative Healing Through Museums

A Swiss town is employing art as a form of medical therapy. In Neuchatel, doctors can prescribe museum visits to patients, a concept supported by local authorities through a new initiative called 'museum prescriptions.'

The program, rooted in a 2019 WHO report, highlights the cognitive and psychological benefits of art. As residents access the town's four museums, they're encouraged to engage physically and mentally, indirectly benefiting their health.

Prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic's impact on cultural engagement, officials like Julie Courcier Delafontaine see this as an opportunity to redefine therapy. With 500 prescriptions already issued, there's potential for further expansion, giving hope for national healthcare inclusion in the future.

