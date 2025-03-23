Left Menu

Unbelievable Global Impact of 'Adolescence': A Social Drama Resonating Worldwide

'Adolescence', a British crime drama on Netflix created by Stephen Graham, unexpectedly became a global hit, receiving rave reviews, particularly in India. The series, directed by Philip Barantini, addresses pressing social issues affecting young men, aiming to spark important conversations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 23-03-2025 13:33 IST | Created: 23-03-2025 13:33 IST
The Netflix series 'Adolescence' has taken the global stage by storm, capturing audiences from the UK to India. Stephen Graham, the creator and actor, expressed his surprise at its widespread success, citing massive reception in territories like India. In an interview, Graham noted the show's unexpected resonance with diverse viewers.

Premiering on March 13, 'Adolescence' delves into the gripping story of a young boy entangled in crime, shot in a distinctive single-take format. Recognized globally, the series features a stellar cast, including Ashley Walters and Christine Tremarco, tapped into the social issues plaguing young men today.

Graham highlighted the importance of 'Adolescence' in starting conversations about the challenges faced by young men. The series aims to bring focus to these societal problems, garnering attention from prominent figures like Anurag Kashyap and Alia Bhatt, and leading to it becoming one of Netflix's most-watched shows worldwide.

