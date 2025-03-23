Deepika Padukone Charms Paris with Fashion and Flair

Bollywood icon Deepika Padukone turned heads at the Louis Vuitton Fall 2025 show during Paris Fashion Week, not just for her sartorial elegance but also for her engaging city tour.

Padukone, who studied French during her school years, flaunted her language skills while sharing a sneak peek of her Parisian experience with followers on Instagram. The actor exuded charm as she roamed the city on a scooter, expressed her love for French, and visited an art gallery before heading back for a photoshoot, with the iconic Eiffel Tower looming in the backdrop.

The video culminates in her striking poses for the cameras, adorned in a Louis Vuitton monochrome look. Complimenting the knee-length white coat with black semi-sheer leggings, a large hat, gloves, and stilettos, Padukone embodied both glamour and sophistication at the fashion event held from March 3 to March 11, 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)