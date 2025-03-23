Reviving Cinema in Jammu and Kashmir: A Blend of Film, Peace, and Social Change

In the past five years, Jammu and Kashmir has been the backdrop for more than 350 films and web series, according to Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha. At the inauguration of the 'Tawi Filmotsva' film festival, Sinha highlighted the region's return to filmmaking prominence, attributing it to increased peace and development.

Since the introduction of a new film policy in 2021, Jammu and Kashmir has attracted numerous film projects. Sinha emphasized the educational and social potential of cinema, encouraging local talent to balance entertainment with social accountability. Technological advancements are enabling local professionals to highlight the region's cultural heritage through film.

Sinha urged filmmakers and artists to raise awareness of social issues and promote positive change. He called on the youth to use their creativity to combat societal issues like drug addiction, aiding government efforts to ensure dignity for disadvantaged communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)