Left Menu

Reviving Cinema in Jammu and Kashmir: A Blend of Film, Peace, and Social Change

Over the past five years, over 350 films and web series have been shot in Jammu and Kashmir, as peace returns to the region. With a new film policy in place, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha emphasizes cinema's role in education and social change, encouraging local talent and social awareness through filmmaking.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 23-03-2025 17:58 IST | Created: 23-03-2025 17:58 IST
Reviving Cinema in Jammu and Kashmir: A Blend of Film, Peace, and Social Change
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In the past five years, Jammu and Kashmir has been the backdrop for more than 350 films and web series, according to Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha. At the inauguration of the 'Tawi Filmotsva' film festival, Sinha highlighted the region's return to filmmaking prominence, attributing it to increased peace and development.

Since the introduction of a new film policy in 2021, Jammu and Kashmir has attracted numerous film projects. Sinha emphasized the educational and social potential of cinema, encouraging local talent to balance entertainment with social accountability. Technological advancements are enabling local professionals to highlight the region's cultural heritage through film.

Sinha urged filmmakers and artists to raise awareness of social issues and promote positive change. He called on the youth to use their creativity to combat societal issues like drug addiction, aiding government efforts to ensure dignity for disadvantaged communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Legal Lifeline Cut: Migrant Children Face Court Alone

Legal Lifeline Cut: Migrant Children Face Court Alone

 United States
2
Australia Expands Housing Scheme Ahead of Election

Australia Expands Housing Scheme Ahead of Election

 Australia
3
E3 Nations Demand Immediate Ceasefire and Humanitarian Access in Gaza

E3 Nations Demand Immediate Ceasefire and Humanitarian Access in Gaza

 Global
4
US Bans Former Argentine President Fernández for Corruption

US Bans Former Argentine President Fernández for Corruption

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fear of being replaced? AI anxiety at work is wearing employees down

AI-powered wearables show promise in mental health monitoring

New machine learning model improves corn yield forecasts in drought-affected areas

AI can boost growth in BRICS but worsen poverty without strong governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025