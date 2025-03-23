Left Menu

Megan Thee Stallion Eyes Doechii Collaboration for Next Album

Megan Thee Stallion, acclaimed rapper and singer, plans to collaborate with rising hip-hop artist Doechii for her upcoming album, 'Megan: Act III.' In a TikTok Livestream, Megan expressed excitement about working with artists she personally admires and shared updates on her Coachella performance she dubbed 'Megchella.'

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-03-2025 18:33 IST | Created: 23-03-2025 18:33 IST
Megan Thee Stallion Eyes Doechii Collaboration for Next Album
Megan Thee Stallion (Image source: Instagram/ @theestallion). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Rapper and singer Megan Thee Stallion has revealed her intention to collaborate with rising hip-hop star Doechii for her forthcoming album, 'Megan: Act III.' During a recent TikTok Livestream, she updated her fans on her album, emphasizing her desire to collaborate with artists she personally listens to and admires.

As fans suggested potential collaborations, Megan expressed particular enthusiasm for Doechii, a Florida-born star, saying, "I see Doechii, bi--, I love Doechii." Although she has no current song that fits a feature with Doechii, Megan shared her desire to work creatively in the studio when the right music emerges.

Doechii, recently recognized as Billboard's Woman of the Year for 2025 and a Grammy winner for Best Rap Album, has been in high demand. Meanwhile, Megan prepares for her performance at Coachella, whimsically referred to as 'Megchella,' marking her continuous evolution in the music industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Legal Lifeline Cut: Migrant Children Face Court Alone

Legal Lifeline Cut: Migrant Children Face Court Alone

 United States
2
Australia Expands Housing Scheme Ahead of Election

Australia Expands Housing Scheme Ahead of Election

 Australia
3
E3 Nations Demand Immediate Ceasefire and Humanitarian Access in Gaza

E3 Nations Demand Immediate Ceasefire and Humanitarian Access in Gaza

 Global
4
US Bans Former Argentine President Fernández for Corruption

US Bans Former Argentine President Fernández for Corruption

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fear of being replaced? AI anxiety at work is wearing employees down

AI-powered wearables show promise in mental health monitoring

New machine learning model improves corn yield forecasts in drought-affected areas

AI can boost growth in BRICS but worsen poverty without strong governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025