Megan Thee Stallion Eyes Doechii Collaboration for Next Album

Rapper and singer Megan Thee Stallion has revealed her intention to collaborate with rising hip-hop star Doechii for her forthcoming album, 'Megan: Act III.' During a recent TikTok Livestream, she updated her fans on her album, emphasizing her desire to collaborate with artists she personally listens to and admires.

As fans suggested potential collaborations, Megan expressed particular enthusiasm for Doechii, a Florida-born star, saying, "I see Doechii, bi--, I love Doechii." Although she has no current song that fits a feature with Doechii, Megan shared her desire to work creatively in the studio when the right music emerges.

Doechii, recently recognized as Billboard's Woman of the Year for 2025 and a Grammy winner for Best Rap Album, has been in high demand. Meanwhile, Megan prepares for her performance at Coachella, whimsically referred to as 'Megchella,' marking her continuous evolution in the music industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)