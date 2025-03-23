Gerard Depardieu's Day in Court: A Pivotal Moment for France's Approach to Sexual Violence

Renowned French actor Gerard Depardieu is set to face allegations of sexual assault from two women in a Paris court, spotlighting France's struggle with addressing sexual violence, particularly among influential figures. This significant trial involves accusations stemming from the filming of 'Les Volets Verts' in 2021.

The case marks a challenging test for post-#MeToo France, questioning whether the nation, known for its distinctive seduction culture, is ready to hold its revered cultural personalities accountable. Depardieu has vehemently denied all allegations, describing the accusations against him as unfounded and claiming a history of misunderstandings due to his larger-than-life persona.

The trial is emblematic of the broader resistance in French cinema to confront allegations of sexual misconduct, lagging behind international movements like #MeToo. Prominent actors and survivors are increasingly vocal in calling for reforms and an end to the industry's lengthy tradition of silence and impunity.

