Emraan Hashmi's 'Ground Zero': A Riveting Tale of Valor and Sacrifice

Excel Entertainment has unveiled the release date of its much-anticipated thriller, 'Ground Zero', starring Emraan Hashmi. Slated for an April 25, 2025, theatrical debut, the film's teaser will also feature before Salman Khan's upcoming movie 'Sikandar'.

The film draws inspiration from an unpublicized Border Security Force mission, considered the best operation in five decades and officially recognized for its excellence in 2015. Emraan Hashmi portrays a Deputy Commandant leading an arduous two-year investigation into a critical national security threat.

Directed by Tejas Deoskar, 'Ground Zero' promises an engaging mix of action, patriotism, and heartfelt storytelling, shedding light on the courage and sacrifices of those who protect the nation. Hashmi's last performance was in the web series 'Showtime', co-starring Naseeruddin Shah and Mahima Makwana.

(With inputs from agencies.)