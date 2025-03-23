Left Menu

Emraan Hashmi's 'Ground Zero': A Riveting Tale of Valor and Sacrifice

Excel Entertainment's 'Ground Zero' starring Emraan Hashmi will hit theaters on April 25, 2025. The film, inspired by a real-life BSF operation, promises action, emotion, and patriotism, with its teaser attached to Salman Khan's 'Sikandar'. Directed by Tejas Deoskar, it highlights unsung heroism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-03-2025 22:07 IST | Created: 23-03-2025 22:07 IST
Emraan Hashmi (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Excel Entertainment has unveiled the release date of its much-anticipated thriller, 'Ground Zero', starring Emraan Hashmi. Slated for an April 25, 2025, theatrical debut, the film's teaser will also feature before Salman Khan's upcoming movie 'Sikandar'.

The film draws inspiration from an unpublicized Border Security Force mission, considered the best operation in five decades and officially recognized for its excellence in 2015. Emraan Hashmi portrays a Deputy Commandant leading an arduous two-year investigation into a critical national security threat.

Directed by Tejas Deoskar, 'Ground Zero' promises an engaging mix of action, patriotism, and heartfelt storytelling, shedding light on the courage and sacrifices of those who protect the nation. Hashmi's last performance was in the web series 'Showtime', co-starring Naseeruddin Shah and Mahima Makwana.

(With inputs from agencies.)

