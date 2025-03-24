Left Menu

Comedic Critique Sparks Political Controversy in Mumbai

Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra faces legal action after allegedly making defamatory remarks against Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde during a show in Mumbai. This has led to vandalism by Shiv Sena members at the venue. An FIR has been filed and the controversy continues to spark political debate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 24-03-2025 08:25 IST | Created: 24-03-2025 08:25 IST
Comedic Critique Sparks Political Controversy in Mumbai
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An FIR was registered against stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra by Mumbai police on Monday. This action stemmed from allegedly defamatory remarks made by Kamra against Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde during a recent show, where he humorously termed Shinde a 'gaddar' or traitor, leading to backlash from Shiv Sena.

On Sunday night, Shiv Sena supporters vandalized the Habitat Comedy Club in Khar where Kamra's remarks were filmed. The disturbance extended to a nearby hotel hosting the club. The incident gained traction after a video of Kamra's comments went viral, prompting Shiv Sena MLA Murji Patel to file a police complaint.

The FIR includes charges under various provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, specifically targeting statements that could incite public mischief and defamation. The issue has sparked widespread political discourse, with threats from Shiv Sena members and criticism from opposing factions underscoring the tension between different political entities in Maharashtra.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Love and Victory: Rikke Madsen's Emotional Return

Love and Victory: Rikke Madsen's Emotional Return

 Global
2
Istanbul Mayor Imamoglu Faces Charges Amid Political Tensions

Istanbul Mayor Imamoglu Faces Charges Amid Political Tensions

 Turkey
3
Australia's Budget Boost: Relief for Energy Bills Ahead of Tight Election

Australia's Budget Boost: Relief for Energy Bills Ahead of Tight Election

 Global
4
Canada Triumphs on Day One of SailGP in San Francisco Bay

Canada Triumphs on Day One of SailGP in San Francisco Bay

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fear of being replaced? AI anxiety at work is wearing employees down

AI-powered wearables show promise in mental health monitoring

New machine learning model improves corn yield forecasts in drought-affected areas

AI can boost growth in BRICS but worsen poverty without strong governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025