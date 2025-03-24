Left Menu

IPM India Continues Winning Streak as 'Great Place to Work'

IPM India, the India affiliate of Philip Morris International Inc., has been certified as a Great Place to Work for the fourth consecutive year, reflecting its dedication to creating an exceptional workplace culture. The company emphasizes a people-centric strategy, fostering innovation, collaboration, and career growth through global exposure and diverse experiences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2025 11:03 IST | Created: 24-03-2025 11:03 IST
  • India

IPM India, the Indian counterpart of Philip Morris International, has clinched the esteemed Great Place to Work certification for the fourth time in a row. This accolade underscores the company's unwavering commitment to nurturing a workplace that prioritizes employee development and culture.

The organization champions a progressive approach, centering on 'Purpose, People, and Performance.' The cultural ethos, branded as 'PMI DNA,' is founded on care, collaboration, and change, creating an atmosphere where employees are both valued and motivated to innovate.

Navaneel Kar, Managing Director of IPM India, and Kingshuk Das, Director of People & Culture, emphasized that the organization's focus is on continuous employee growth and well-being. This reflects in opportunities offered for personal development, global exposure, and cross-functional projects, aligning personal ambitions with organizational goals.

