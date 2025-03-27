Salman Khan's Life Under Threat: Navigating Fame and Danger

Salman Khan, the Bollywood icon, reflected on the severe impact of death threats from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, speaking candidly about the heightened security that now dominates his life.

Khan lamented the restrictions that come with such security, acknowledging how the protective protocols have altered his daily routine and limited his freedom of movement.

Despite the constant threat and increased security precautions encircling his home and film locations, Khan expressed a philosophical view on destiny and life, maintaining a calm demeanor as he prepares for the release of his film 'Sikander.'

(With inputs from agencies.)