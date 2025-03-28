Left Menu

Generous Donations Amplify Spiritual and Medical Support in Tirupati

Three major donors, including a Sri Lankan national, have contributed a total of Rs 2.45 crore to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams. These funds support the SV Annaprasadam and SV Pranadana Trusts, providing food and medical care to thousands of devotees and patients, ensuring continued charitable services.

Tirupati | Updated: 28-03-2025
In a notable act of generosity, three donors have contributed Rs 2.45 crore to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams, as revealed in a recent press release. These donations, including Rs 1 crore each from a Sri Lankan national and Jineshwar Infra Ventures, are directed towards the SV Annaprasadam Trust.

Established in 1985 by former Chief Minister NT Rama Rao, the scheme was originally intended to provide free food to devotees and has since evolved into an independent trust. Today, it caters extensively to thousands of pilgrims daily with meals and beverages, drawing its operational funds from bank-interest earnings made possible through worldwide donations.

In addition to serving meals, the SV Pranadana Trust provides essential medical treatment for life-threatening diseases such as cancer and heart ailments. The recent contributions, handed over to TTD Trust Board officials, reflect ongoing support and the importance of these charitable initiatives in the region.

