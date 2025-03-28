Empowering India's Unstoppable Women Power

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia emphasized the power of women in India, showcasing examples of remarkable female leaders at the 41st annual session of FICCI Ladies Organisation (FLO).

Highlighting the achievements of iconic figures such as astronaut Sunita Williams, corporate transformer Indra Nooyi, and New Zealand minister Priyanca Radhakrishnan, Scindia acknowledged the pivotal role of women, including President Draupadi Murmu and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in India's success story.

Scindia advocated for bolstering women entrepreneurship through FICCI FLO's expansion, pointing to the north-east's significant potential as India's economic engine under PM Modi's leadership and the 'Act East, Act Fast, and Act First' initiative.

(With inputs from agencies.)