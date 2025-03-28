Left Menu

Empowering India's Unstoppable Women Power

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia highlighted the unstoppable force of women's empowerment in India, citing luminaries like Sunita Williams, Indra Nooyi, and Priyanca Radhakrishnan. He praised the north-east's matrilineal society and its emerging role as an economic engine and called for more chapters to boost women entrepreneurship through FICCI FLO.

Updated: 28-03-2025 21:32 IST | Created: 28-03-2025 21:32 IST
Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia emphasized the power of women in India, showcasing examples of remarkable female leaders at the 41st annual session of FICCI Ladies Organisation (FLO).

Highlighting the achievements of iconic figures such as astronaut Sunita Williams, corporate transformer Indra Nooyi, and New Zealand minister Priyanca Radhakrishnan, Scindia acknowledged the pivotal role of women, including President Draupadi Murmu and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in India's success story.

Scindia advocated for bolstering women entrepreneurship through FICCI FLO's expansion, pointing to the north-east's significant potential as India's economic engine under PM Modi's leadership and the 'Act East, Act Fast, and Act First' initiative.

(With inputs from agencies.)

