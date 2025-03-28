Left Menu

Bastille Celebrates 15 Years with Exciting UK Arena Tour

British band Bastille is embarking on their first UK arena tour in three years, celebrating 15 years of music. The tour, starting in Plymouth and ending in London, promises fan favorites and deep cuts. The band aims to support grassroots music projects and address ticket touting issues.

Updated: 28-03-2025 21:46 IST | Created: 28-03-2025 21:46 IST
British band Bastille is set to embark on a UK arena tour this November, marking their first such tour in three years and celebrating 15 years in the music industry. The tour, titled "From All Sides - Songs from The First 15 Years," will span multiple cities including London and Manchester.

The setlist promises to be a comprehensive exploration of Bastille's musical journey, featuring fan favorites, deep cuts, and moments from their mixtapes, as well as some unplugged performances. Band members Dan Smith and Kyle Simmons express their excitement about offering fans a joyous celebration, capturing the essence of their festival performances.

Beyond the music, Bastille is committed to supporting Youth Music's Rescue the Roots campaign, aiding grassroots projects at risk of closure. Additionally, Dan Smith advocates against ticket touting through the O2's "Stamp It Tout" hub, promoting fair ticket purchasing practices for fans.

